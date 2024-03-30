CloudyNow
Art Windsor-Essex Welcomes Three New Board Members And Elects New Chair

Saturday March 30th, 2024, 12:55pm

Arts
0
0

Art Windsor-Essex has three new members on their Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new board members, who bring with them diverse professional and life experiences that will aid in AWE’s executions of our five-year strategic plan, and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.” says Jennifer Matotek, AWE’s Executive Director.

The new members are Jhennel Young, John Parent and Selina Facca.

The Art Windsor-Essex Board of Directors also appointed Melinda Munro as the new board chair. Munro has been an AWE Board Member since 2021.

