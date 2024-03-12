Amherstburg Quarry Blast Planned For Tuesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 11th, 2024, 8:18pm
A blast from the past is expedited Tuesday at the Amherstburg Quarry.
Town officials say that for the first time in many years, there will be a blast sometimes between 11:00am and 3:00pm.
The quarry is owned by Walker Aggregates who has been working to bring the site back online since it has been inactive since 2017.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook