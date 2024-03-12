ClearNow
7 °C
45 °F
SunnyTue
16 °C
61 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
19 °C
66 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
14 °C
57 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Amherstburg Quarry Blast Planned For Tuesday

Monday March 11th, 2024, 8:18pm

Amherstburg
0
0

A blast from the past is expedited Tuesday at the Amherstburg Quarry.

Town officials say that for the first time in many years, there will be a blast sometimes between 11:00am and 3:00pm.

The quarry is owned by Walker Aggregates who has been working to bring the site back online since it has been inactive since 2017.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message