Windsor Regional Hospital Paediatric ED Diversion Program Expanding To Seven Days A Week

Windsor Regional Hospital’s Paediatric Emergency Diversion Service (PEDs) is about to expand to seven days a week.

With Ontario Ministry of Health funding, the pilot program was rolled out in September 2023 to reduce the time paediatric patients spend in the Emergency Department while optimizing ED resources and reducing overcrowding. Since its launch, more than 400 of our youngest patients have taken advantage of the program, receiving more timely care.

This unique service run by a paediatric speciality team has been available at the Met Campus on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 3:00pm to 11:00m, typically the busiest times for paediatric patients in the ED when there are limited services for paediatric patients elsewhere in the community.

A new funding boost from the province will allow the program to be offered seven days a week beginning March 1st, 2024. This new funding will cover operating costs and the dedicated staff needed to ensure its success.

Parents or guardians arriving to the ED will see their child, if under the age of 17, triaged more quickly depending on their individual medical concerns. If they meet certain criteria, they’ll be quickly assessed by an ED provider before being brought to a dedicated space. Here, the child will be treated by a specialized team, including a Pediatrician, pediatric nurse and nurse practitioner, supported by Diagnostic Imaging and Lab services.