WEATHER: Friday February 23rd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 23rd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday February 23rd, 2024.
Fog patches dissipating in the morning.
Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then a few rain showers beginning near noon then changing to a few flurries in the afternoon and ending later in the afternoon.
High plus 4 with temperature falling to minus 4 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 10 in the afternoon.
