WEATHER: Friday February 23rd, 2024

Friday February 23rd, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Friday February 23rd, 2024.

Fog patches dissipating in the morning.

Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then a few rain showers beginning near noon then changing to a few flurries in the afternoon and ending later in the afternoon.

High plus 4 with temperature falling to minus 4 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 10 in the afternoon.

