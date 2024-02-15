Partly CloudyNow
Walkerville Centre For The Creative Arts Presents Legally Blonde – The Musical

Thursday February 15th, 2024, 2:56pm

Entertainment
File photo by windsoriteDOTca News

The Walkerville Centre for the Creative Arts presents Legally Blonde – the Musical, an award-winning stage play based on the popular movie, for six public performances.

Elle Woods charms her way into Harvard Law and then overcomes stereotypes and scandal to realize her true potential and prove herself to the world. This inspiring story is accompanied by memorable songs and dynamic dance numbers and stars the students of the WCCA on stage and behind the scenes.

Performances are February 23rd and 24th at 7:00pm, February 25th at 2:00pm, February 29th, March 1st and March 2nd at 7:00pm.

For ticket information call the school at 519-252-6514.

