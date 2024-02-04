Transit Union Encourages Users To Make Alternative Arrangements As Midnight Strike Deadline Looms

Talks continue to avoid a Transit Windsor strike.

“ATU Local 616 continues to negotiate in good faith throughout the weekend, with the collective bargaining team representing Transit Windsor. We will work towards a fair and reasonable collective agreement for our membership that reflects the current working and health and safety conditions for both workers and passengers, as well as wage increases that are reflective of industry standards,” said a Sunday afternoon news release from the Union.

“We thank our dedicated ridership for their continued support and patience and encourage transit users to make alternative arrangements for transportation beginning Monday, February 5th, 2024, at 12:01 am.”

ATU Local 616 represents almost 300 members, including operators, customer service, administration, maintenance, mechanics and skilled trades, providing transit throughout Windsor and Essex County, and tunnel bus service to Detroit. The Union has been working without a contract since October 1st, 2023, and has been in a strike position since December 3rd, 2023.

windsoriteDOTca News will have updates as they become available on Sunday and at the 12:01 am strike deadline.