401 Open After Earlier Crash

Thursday February 15th, 2024, 7:28am

Last updated: Thursday February 15th, 10:31am

The 401 is open after an earlier crash Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle rollover collision involving a transport truck blocking eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near the 76-Kilometer marker around 6:00am.

The driver and passenger of the transport truck were transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Servies with non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of the eastbound Highway 401 was closed for several hours to allow for investigation and removal of the vehicle from the highway. The highway has since been opened.

The Elgin County OPP remind motorists that driving requires the driver’s full undivided attention, consideration of all vehicles on the roadway and to always be aware of changing weather, traffic, and road conditions.

