T-Pain Brings T-Pain’s Mansion In Wiscansin Party to The Colosseum This June

Global phenomenon T-Pain brings T-Pain’s Mansion in Wiscansin Party to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Thursday, June 6th.

Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and cultural icon, T-Pain, has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic Number Ones on the Billboard Hot 100, and captivated the world with charismatic live performances.

Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer’s influence has transcended generations in music and more. T-Pain won the first season of FOX’s The Masked Singer after stunning audiences with his soulful, non-auto-tuned voice, and he boasts one of the most-watched Tiny Desk and Hot Ones interviews of all time. He also shines as a Twitch phenomenon, head of Nappy Boy Entertainment, podcast host, and HelloFresh spokesperson.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 1st at 10:00am.