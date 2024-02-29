ClearNow
-1 °C
31 °F
Increasing CloudinessFri
8 °C
46 °F		CloudySat
11 °C
52 °F		SunnySun
17 °C
63 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

T-Pain Brings T-Pain’s Mansion In Wiscansin Party to The Colosseum This June

Thursday February 29th, 2024, 9:00am

Entertainment
0
0

Global phenomenon T-Pain brings T-Pain’s Mansion in Wiscansin Party to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Thursday, June 6th.

Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and cultural icon, T-Pain, has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic Number Ones on the Billboard Hot 100, and captivated the world with charismatic live performances.

Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer’s influence has transcended generations in music and more. T-Pain won the first season of FOX’s The Masked Singer after stunning audiences with his soulful, non-auto-tuned voice, and he boasts one of the most-watched Tiny Desk and Hot Ones interviews of all time. He also shines as a Twitch phenomenon, head of Nappy Boy Entertainment, podcast host, and HelloFresh spokesperson.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 1st at 10:00am.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message