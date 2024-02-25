Strike Mandate Given For Unifor Local 444 Feeder Four
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday February 25th, 2024, 1:10pm
Workers at four auto parts plants that supply the Windsor Assembly Plant have voted in favour of strike action if necessary.
- ZF votes 100% in favour of strike authorization
- HBPO votes 100% in favour of strike authorization
- Avancez votes 100% In favour of strike authorization
- Dakkota votes 100% in favour of strike authorization
No strike deadlines have been set.
