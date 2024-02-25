Strike Mandate Given For Unifor Local 444 Feeder Four

Workers at four auto parts plants that supply the Windsor Assembly Plant have voted in favour of strike action if necessary.

ZF votes 100% in favour of strike authorization

HBPO votes 100% in favour of strike authorization

Avancez votes 100% In favour of strike authorization

Dakkota votes 100% in favour of strike authorization

No strike deadlines have been set.