Strike Mandate Given For Unifor Local 444 Feeder Four

Sunday February 25th, 2024, 1:10pm

Local News
0
0

Workers at four auto parts plants that supply the Windsor Assembly Plant have voted in favour of strike action if necessary.

  • ZF votes 100% in favour of strike authorization
  • HBPO votes 100% in favour of strike authorization
  • Avancez votes 100% In favour of strike authorization
  • Dakkota votes 100% in favour of strike authorization

No strike deadlines have been set.

