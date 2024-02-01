Strike At Jamesion
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 1st, 2024, 9:18am
Employees at Jamesion walked off the job at 12:01 Thursday to back contract demands.
The employees, members of Unifor Local 195, had voted 99.4% in favour of strike action on January 17th.
The union says that their strike action stemmed primarily from disputes over wages, the duration of a proposed four-year agreement, benefits, and job security.
The 317 members work in manufacturing vitamins, as well as in packaging and warehouse.
