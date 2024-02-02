Some Area Schools To Close Early For April Solar Eclipse

Students at English catholic and public schools in Windsor-Essex will end their day at 1:00pm on Monday, April 8th, 2024, the day a full solar eclipse will occur.

In Windsor-Essex County we will experience some of the most intense effects of the eclipse between 1:57pm and 3:17pm.

“As this will be during scheduled dismissals, out of concern for student safety during that period of almost complete darkness, we will dismiss all students in both elementary and secondary schools at 1:00 p.m. on April 8th. All after-school extracurricular activities will also be cancelled that day,” a notice to parents read.

Buses will run at their regular times in the morning but, since student transportation services will not be possible during the middle of the day, families will be required to make arrangements for their child to be picked up from school when they are dismissed at 1:00pm. There will not be student transportation services at the end of the day.

The boards say they did consider the possibility of moving one of the remaining PA Days to April 8th, however due to contractual obligations, previously scheduled commitments, and issues surrounding transportation – which is shared between local school boards – this was not a workable solution.