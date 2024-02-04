Now
PHOTOS: Eating Disorder Awareness Week Sunday Morning Yoga

Sunday February 4th, 2024, 12:16pm

Sunday Morning Yoga took place at Devonshire Mall- a special edition with the Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA)  for Eating Disorder Awareness Week (EDAW).

BANA, working alongside lululemon and Saje Wellness, attendees were able to support awareness for the cause and enjoy a relaxing morning with lululemon ambassador and yoga instructor Alessandra MacDonald, who led the free class. Yogis were able to enjoy grab bags by Saje and a Booster Juice smoothie after the class, as well as a lucky draw and special promotional pricing.

Learn more about EDAW and what BANA has to offer on their Facebook page here.

 

