Names Of New Local Schools Up For Debate Tuesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday February 19th, 2024, 5:23pm
Public School Board Trustees will debate on Tuesday what two new public schools will be called.
A new school under construction in Tecumseh will replace the current D.M. Eagle Public School and serve students from Kindergarten to Grade 8 within the Tecumseh and Lakeshore areas. In Kingsville, a new school will replace Kingsville District High School, Kingsville Public School and Jack Miner Public School.
Committees were formed for both schools, and the process began with a presentation of the historical and cultural background of the area in which the new school will be located, as well as a review of input received from the public survey that was conducted and the list of all suggested names in the community survey were revealed to the committee.
A short list of potential names was created, and committee members were assigned further research. The information was shared with the committee at a second meeting, as well as the input from the student focus groups at each of the schools.
Based on a short list of suggestions, each committee member was asked to rank the names in order of preference, with a point system used to tally the votes.
After the committee’s vote based on a point system, the top two names are being submitted to the board for a final decision.
Tecumseh:
Top Two Names Submitted To The Board:
- Northshore Public School
- Beacon Heights Public School
Other Names:
- Riverwood Shores Public School
- Southern Pathway Public School
- Creekside Heights Public School
- Ryegate Heritage Public School
- Waterside Heights Public School
- Riverwood Heights Public School
Kingsville:
Top Two Names Submitted To The Board:
- Kingsville District Academy
- Greater Kingsville Academy
Other Names:
- Kingsville Lakeside Academy
- Greater Kingsville District Academy
- Lakeside Academy
