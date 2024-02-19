Names Of New Local Schools Up For Debate Tuesday

Public School Board Trustees will debate on Tuesday what two new public schools will be called.

A new school under construction in Tecumseh will replace the current D.M. Eagle Public School and serve students from Kindergarten to Grade 8 within the Tecumseh and Lakeshore areas. In Kingsville, a new school will replace Kingsville District High School, Kingsville Public School and Jack Miner Public School.

Committees were formed for both schools, and the process began with a presentation of the historical and cultural background of the area in which the new school will be located, as well as a review of input received from the public survey that was conducted and the list of all suggested names in the community survey were revealed to the committee.

A short list of potential names was created, and committee members were assigned further research. The information was shared with the committee at a second meeting, as well as the input from the student focus groups at each of the schools.

Based on a short list of suggestions, each committee member was asked to rank the names in order of preference, with a point system used to tally the votes.

After the committee’s vote based on a point system, the top two names are being submitted to the board for a final decision.

Tecumseh:

Top Two Names Submitted To The Board:

Northshore Public School

Beacon Heights Public School

Other Names:

Riverwood Shores Public School

Southern Pathway Public School

Creekside Heights Public School

Ryegate Heritage Public School

Waterside Heights Public School

Riverwood Heights Public School

Kingsville:

Top Two Names Submitted To The Board:

Kingsville District Academy

Greater Kingsville Academy

Other Names: