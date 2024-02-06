Livestock Trailer Catches Fire On North Talbot Road

A commercial motor vehicle hauling livestock caught fire Tuesday morning, resulting in several livestock perishing.

It happened on North Talbot Road near Concession Road 8 in the Tow of Tecumseh.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire to be mechanical-related and non-suspicious in nature.

No injuries to the driver were reported.

North Talbot Road remains closed between Concession Road 8 and Concession Road 9 to allow for cleanup.