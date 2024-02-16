Leamington Celebrates 150 Years With Community-Led Events And A Call For Sponsors

Leamington turns 150 this year and is planning a year-long celebration featuring an array of events, including historical exhibits, vibrant night markets and an exciting concert series, reflecting Leamington’s rich heritage and dynamic future.

In a community-driven initiative, the 150th Anniversary Committee, led by John Moran, former president of The Bank Theatre, invites local businesses and individuals to contribute to this historic celebration by sponsoring events. This collaboration symbolizes the unity and strength of Leamington’s community, offering a unique opportunity for sponsors to support and engage with the town’s vibrant culture and heritage.

As the Committee gears up for this momentous occasion, members of the community who wish to contribute and be a part of the 150th Anniversary celebrations are encouraged to reach out to the 150th Anniversary Committee. Your support and participation will help illuminate this landmark year, making it a memorable celebration for all residents and visitors alike.

For more information, to become a sponsor, or to get involved with the 150th Anniversary celebrations, you can contact the 150th Anniversary Committee at [email protected] or by phone at 519-326-8805.

For more information about the celebrations, visit leamington.ca/150.