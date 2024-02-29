ClearNow
LaSalle Police Chief Announces Retirement

Thursday February 29th, 2024, 4:13pm

LaSalle
0
0

LaSalle Police Chief Duncan Davies has announced that he will retire effective October 1st, 2024.

Chief Davies began his career as a constable with the LaSalle Police Service in 1996. He worked as a community patrol officer and was later assigned to the criminal investigation division. He completed his Certificate in Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Windsor in 2006 and, in 2014, was promoted to Sergeant. He Davies was promoted to Staff Sergeant in 2019

In 2021, when Chief Leontowicz announced his retirement, Davies was set for retirement but was strongly encouraged by the members of the LaSalle Police Service to submit his application for the position of Chief of Police.

In 2021, Chief Davies competed against many other candidates for the position of Chief and was selected by the LaSalle Police Services Board to lead the Police Service.

“I am very thankful to the LaSalle Police Services Board for having the confidence in me to lead our great organization. I will be forever grateful to have served as the Chief of the LaSalle Police Service, leading our members as a team through the many challenges that police work brings. I truly believe that our Service has developed into one of the finest police agencies in the province due, in no small part, to a supportive and engaged community,” said Chief Davies.

The Board will begin its discussions on a search for his successor and hopes to make a further announcement on the process in the near future.

