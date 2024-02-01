Landmark Cinemas Opening On Walker Road

Landmark Cinemas is opening a Windsor Location at the Mikhail Centre on Provincial Road and Walker Road this fall.

Landmark’s premium moviegoing experience will include fully powered luxury recliner seating in all eight auditoriums, and its innovative Premiere Seat experience featuring a heated seat with an adjustable headrest, wider armrests, side table, and coat hook, all wrapped up in a privacy enclosure for additional personal space and comfort.

The fully renovated cinema will also feature Landmark’s Laser Ultra experience, providing the latest 4k digital projection technology and Dolby Atmos® immersive sound to deliver the ultimate in sight, sound, and comfort. Movie Lovers can join EXTRAS, Landmark’s loyalty program for free to collect points for free movie tickets, concession items and more.

“We are excited to partner with Landmark Cinemas to bring a premium cinema experience back to The Mikhail Centre. The Windsor community is growing faster than anywhere else in Canada, and our burgeoning population deserves to have a fantastic movie experience. The Mikhail Centre is the perfect place for people to meet and enjoy the latest movies,” said Joe Mikhail, Owner of Mikhail Holdings Limited.

The location was once home to Silver City. That closed in January 2022.