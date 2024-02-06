CloudyNow
Gordie Howe International Bridge Hands Out $2.6 Million To Communities In Windsor And Detroit

Tuesday February 6th, 2024, 10:23am

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project announced 13 new projects to enhance Sandwich/West Windsor and Delray/Southwest Detroit, representing $2.6 million(CDN) of the Community Benefits Plan.

Funding is provided through the Neighbourhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $23 million (CDN) direct investment on both sides of the border, informed through extensive community feedback. Public consultation undertaken in 2023 helped identify current community priorities and a subsequent Call for Proposals. Details on the new initiatives, which will be delivered over 2024-2025.

In Windsor, the programs include arts-based youth programming with Arts Windsor Essex, Community outreach with Assumption Cares, green space development at Maryvale, historical interpretation enhancements at the Duff-BâBy Mansion and the school lunch program with United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex County and COOK Up.

