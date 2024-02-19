FactoryDirect Liquidation Sales Underway

FactoryDirect store-wide liquidation sales are underway at the Huron Church location. The decision to liquidate follows their court filing of a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

The chain-wide liquidation sale includes markdowns on TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, small and major appliances, heaters, air conditioners, toys and much more.

Since opening its first store almost 30 years ago, FactoryDirect.ca has grown to become one of Canada’s largest privately owned discount retailers. Still, since COVID-19, the company has experienced declining sales and increased overhead partly due to this high inflationary environment. At one point, they grew to 24 stores and several hundred employees and have been a staple brand in Canada for three decades.