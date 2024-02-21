Dollarama Opening On Legacy Park Drive
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 21st, 2024, 10:12am
A new Dollarama is set to open on Legacy Park Drive in the coming weeks.
The store will be located next to the Giant Tiger in a section of the old Sears Home store.
A spokesperson for Dollarama says the new store and its opening will not impact the operations of any nearby stores, including on Walker Road.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook