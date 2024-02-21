Partly CloudyNow
Dollarama Opening On Legacy Park Drive

Wednesday February 21st, 2024, 10:12am

A new Dollarama is set to open on Legacy Park Drive in the coming weeks.

The store will be located next to the Giant Tiger in a section of the old Sears Home store.

A spokesperson for Dollarama says the new store and its opening will not impact the operations of any nearby stores, including on Walker Road.

