Deer Interrupts Swim At Vollmer Complex In LaSalle

A deer crashed through a north glass window of the Vollmer Centre Sunday around 2:45pm, interrupting swimming in the pool.

Lifeguards and staff on duty responded quickly, clearing swimmers from the pool and patrons from the deck into the lobby. Swimming lessons were in progress, and there were about 30 patrons in the aquatic center at the time. The deer made its way into the pool, trying to find a way out of the building.

Staff were able to coax the deer into the main lobby and helped it find its way outside. The deer may have cut itself as there were some small amounts of blood in the area. There were no injuries to staff or members of the public.

“This is not something that you can train for,” said Patti Funaro, Director of Culture and Recreation. “I commend the staff on duty who responded immediately to ensure the safety of the patrons and the deer.”

Maintenance in the pool and within the aquatic centre has already started. There is shattered glass on the pool deck and in the hot tub. In an abundance of caution, this incident is being treated as a pool fouling, and staff are following public health guidelines to disinfect the pool and deck area.

The pool will remain closed for the remainder of Sunday, and activities on Monday will be determined later.