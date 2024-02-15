Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch Announces New CEO

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch has appointed Nicole Sbrocca to the position of Chief Executive Officer, commencing March 11th, 2024.

Sbrocca is a senior healthcare leader with nearly 20 years of experience and proven success guiding diverse interprofessional teams to meet the operational, practice and funding mandates of large community organizations and academic programs. Most recently, she served as the Director for Cancer Services at WRH and the Regional Director for the Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program, where she provided oversight for the regional care of patients throughout the cancer care continuum from cancer prevention and screening, through treatment, palliative care and survivorship. She has been involved in many leadership initiatives locally, regionally, and provincially. She also serves as part time faculty, supporting the Healthcare Analytics course for the Data Analytics for Business Program at St. Clair College

“I am thrilled to be joining the CMHA team. I believe CMHA-WECB has an exceptional care model, incredible partners and an immensely talented team that is well positioned to support the changing paradigm of the Mental Health and Addictions ecosystem. As the healthcare system evolves under Ontario Health, I believe CMHA-WECB is in a position to provide innovative person-centred care that is equitable, effective and meets our community mental health and addiction needs. I am looking forward to the journey ahead, enhancing the strengths of the agency, and I am honoured to have been selected by the Board and entrusted with this great responsibility for our community,” she said.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Sbrocca began her career at WRH nearly 20 years ago with the Mental Health Program. She has served as Manager for Corporate Quality Improvement and in 2013, began working as the Manager for the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. In that role, she oversaw all administrative and operational academic aspects of the undergraduate medical program (MD) and postgraduate residency programs. From an academic lens, she has supported grant-funded research, peer reviewed journals, and presented on several topics related to academic, healthcare analytics and cancer continuum outcomes.

Sbrocca currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Multicultural Council of Windsor Essex and previously served on the Board for CMHA-WECB. She is a graduate of Western University, the University of Waterloo and Executive Education at Harvard Kennedy.