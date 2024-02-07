7 Black Windsor-Essex Business Owners Share Their Biz Tips

Charme, Miliyan Lashes

Established in 2020 in LaSalle, owner Charme runs Miliyan Lashes, a lash and skin business focused on precision pampering and blissful relaxation.

Charme’s business advice: “Go at your own pace, don’t compare yourself to other entrepreneurs.”

Instagram: @miliyan_lashes | TikTok: @miliyan_lashes

Chay Rennie, Osmosis Glow

Established in 2021 in Windsor, the LED sign company Osmosis Glow’s owner Chay Rennie says “we aim to be a part of every significant life event through the process of Osmosis! Your ideas are light.”

Chay’s business advice: “Be the same animal and a different beast! The Kobe system builds fast but strong.”

Instagram: @osmosisglow | TikTok: @osmosisglow

Daniel Assing, Pure Vibez Nutrition

Established in 2021 in Belle River, Pure Vibez Nutrition offers a variety of fun nutritious smoothies, sugar free energy boosting tea bombs, protein ice coffee, and other digestive and skin care beverages.” Co-owner Daniel Assing says “we bring that healthy and fun alternative.”

Daniel’s business advice: “For all our aspiring entrepreneurs we say go after your dreams because your passion can only take you so far.”

Instagram: @purevibeznutrition | TikTok: @purevibeznutrition

Keisha Lukic, Content Creator

Content Creator Keisha Lukic rose to popularity on Instagram after creating her account in 2019. “I started content creating in 2019 during my maternity leave with my 3rd! I always knew I wanted to inspire others to love out their dreams and Instagram gave me an outlet to do so.”

Keisha’s business advice: “I want to continue to inspire women at any age to chase their dreams because anything is possible!”

Instagram: @keisha.lukic | TikTok: @runwaytomotherhood

Rakiesha Jones, Totally Baked YQG

Rakiesha Jones, owner of Totally Baked YQG started her business in 2017. The female and Black-owned bakery is a Devonshire Heights home-based business producing a variety of desserts. “After finding my passion for baking, I quickly grew Totally Baked into a full time business that now specializes in custom themed cakes and desserts

Rakiesha’s business advice: “There will be some tough days or times where you’re not quite sure how to make things work but you’d be surprised who is watching your journey and being inspired by it. Don’t quit!”

Instagram: @totally.baked.yqg

Salem Berhane, IncluSV Beauty

IncluSV Beauty Solutions is a Black-owned beauty supply and natural hair services store in Windsor. Established in 2010 by Salem Berhane, “we provide a one-stop shop with a variety of products and services under one roof. With Braiders, Barbers, Loctician and stylists, our professional team is experienced in diverse hairstyles for all occasions.”

Salem’s business advice: “Identify the gap in the market, personalize it to make unique and undeniable, and let your product or service speak for itself.”

Instagram: @inclusvbeauty | TikTok: @inclusvbeauty

Zule Ankamah, Zuleeats

Zuleeats was established in 2020 in Windsor by owner Zule Ankamah and brings the tastes and flavours of Ghana to Windsor-Essex.

Zule’s business advice: “Don’t be shy to ask for help! There is a wonderful community of business owners in Windsor-Essex who support each other! Community and collaboration is a beautiful thing.”

Instagram: @zuleeats | TikTok: @zuleeats

Guest article by Mara Belano. Mara is the owner of award-winning event company Wünder Booth, a best-selling Amazon author, and proprietor at Skin Beaux stretch mark rejuvenation.