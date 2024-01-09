Light RainNow
Work At Point Pelee National Park This Summer

Tuesday January 9th, 2024, 2:35pm

Point Pelee National Park is hing for the summer.

Jobs include grounds maintenance, visitor services attendant, resource conservation staff and heritage presenter.

Opportunities are 37.5 or 40 hours per week and you must be a secondary or post-secondary student in an accredited institution or a recent graduate in the last four months.

The deadline to apply is January 31st.  Learn more here.

 

