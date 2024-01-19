ClearNow
Wings Over Water Leamington Air Show Scheduled For September

Friday January 19th, 2024, 11:21am

Leamington
0
0

Wings Over Water Leamington has announced a re-branded air show for this year, celebrating RCAF 100.

It will take place at Seacliff Beach from September 27th to 29th and will feature a CF-18 Hornet Demo Team.

The headline performer of this year’s show will be the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team.

“We’re fired up to introduce W.O.W. to the Leamington and Southwestern Ontario community. We’re celebrating the Royal Canadian Air Force’s centennial year this fall. This is a big deal for Leamington and Essex County at large.” said Brad Krewench, Chief Executive Officer for Wings Over Water Airshows.

Tickets for W.O.W. Leamington are on-sale at tickets.wingsoverwater.ca.

 

