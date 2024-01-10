CloudyNow
Windsor To Host Royal Winnipeg Ballet School In-Person Auditions

Wednesday January 10th, 2024, 4:38pm

Entertainment
0
0

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) School Professional Division is hosting in-person auditions for aspiring dancers in Windsor on Monday, January 15th.

The event will be hosted at Edmunds Towers School of Dance (2555 Jefferson Blvd), and is open to ballet dancers currently enrolled in academic grades 6 to 12, as well as post-secondary students passionate about advancing their ballet training.

Pre-registration can be done online until Thursday, January 11th, 2024, at 9:00am at this link. Prospective students are encouraged to pre-register before the cut-off date for a seamless audition experience.

