Windsor Man Missing Since Christmas

Tuesday January 9th, 2024, 8:46pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are looking for a missing Windsor man.

Police say that 64-year-old Scott Kersey was last seen on December 25th.

He is described as a black male, 5’3″, and approximately 100 lbs. He is wearing a white suit with black lapels and possibly hiking boots.

If seen, contact Windsor Police immediately.

