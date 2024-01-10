Windsor Man Missing Since Christmas
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday January 9th, 2024, 8:46pm
Windsor Police are looking for a missing Windsor man.
Police say that 64-year-old Scott Kersey was last seen on December 25th.
He is described as a black male, 5’3″, and approximately 100 lbs. He is wearing a white suit with black lapels and possibly hiking boots.
If seen, contact Windsor Police immediately.
