WEATHER: Wednesday January 17th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 17th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday January 17th, 2024.
Still cold!!
A mix of sun and cloud.
Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.
High minus 8. Wind chill minus 29 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
