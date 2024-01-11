WEATHER: Thursday January 11th, 2024

Here is the weather for Thursday January 11th, 2024.

Periods of light snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers.

Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning