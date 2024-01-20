CloudyNow
WEATHER: Saturday January 20th, 2024

Saturday January 20th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Saturday January 20th, 2024.

Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

