WEATHER: Monday January 22nd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 22nd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday January 22nd, 2024.
Becoming cloudy in the morning.
Periods of snow beginning early in the afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.
High minus 3. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.
UV index 2 or low.
