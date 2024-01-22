Light RainNow
WEATHER: Monday January 22nd, 2024

Monday January 22nd, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Monday January 22nd, 2024.

Becoming cloudy in the morning.

Periods of snow beginning early in the afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 3. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.

UV index 2 or low.

