Volunteers Needed For Trap, Neuter, Return Program In Essex

Sunday January 28th, 2024, 11:27am

The Town of Essex seeks dedicated volunteers to join the Trap, Neuter, Return Program.

The Trap-Neuter-Return is recognized as the only humane and effective method for managing community cats or unowned cats who live outdoors. This approach involves trapping feral or free-roaming cats, having them spayed or neutered by a veterinarian, and then returning them to their original location.

“We encourage anyone interested in making a positive impact on the well-being of our local feline population to volunteer for the Trap, Neuter, Return Program, “said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “This is an excellent opportunity to make a positive impact on our community.”

Interested individuals are asked to contact the Town of Essex at 519-776-7336 ext. 1100.

