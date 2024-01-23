NEWS >
Transformer Fire Closes 350 & 400 City Hall Square Campus Buildings

Tuesday January 23rd, 2024, 9:45am

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor-City Hall Campus buildings are without power and closed today due to a nearby transformer fire.

Officials are working to restore power but there is no timeline at this point.

The 311 contact centre is operating but at a reduced compliment so expect delays if calling 311. Using the 311 mobile app to report city issues is recommended today.

