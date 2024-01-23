Transformer Fire Closes 350 & 400 City Hall Square Campus Buildings
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday January 23rd, 2024, 9:45am
The City of Windsor-City Hall Campus buildings are without power and closed today due to a nearby transformer fire.
Officials are working to restore power but there is no timeline at this point.
The 311 contact centre is operating but at a reduced compliment so expect delays if calling 311. Using the 311 mobile app to report city issues is recommended today.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook