The Chippendales Are Coming To The Colosseum

Monday January 8th, 2024, 10:22am

Entertainment
0
0

The Chippendales are coming to The Colosseum on Thursday, March 28th.

The world-famous male revue show has been entertaining audiences for over 40 years and continues to raise the bar with each energy-packed performance. Calling The Rio Hotel & Casino home for the past 21 years, The Chippendales have won the Best of Las Vegas award in Best Male Revue Show and Best Bachelorette Party categories for 11 consecutive years.

From electrifying dance routines to jaw-dropping acrobatics, these performances are always an explosive mix of entertainment and sensuality. With stunning stage design, high-energy music, and interactive elements that get audiences involved, you’ll be at the centre of all the action. Whether fans are celebrating a special occasion or just looking for a fun night out with friends, this show is the perfect way to let loose and have fun.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 12th at 10:00am

