Rotary Club Of Windsor Invites Artists To Showcase Their Talents At Art In The Park

The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) has issued a call for exhibitors for Art in the Park, scheduled to take place on June 1st and 2nd.

Artists from various disciplines, including painting, sculpture, photography, and more, are invited to apply for a chance to be part of this exceptional event. Art in the Park has a longstanding tradition of celebrating creativity and fostering a sense of community, making it a must-attend for artists and art enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled to open the doors for artists to participate in Art in the Park 2024. This event has become a cornerstone of the Windsor arts scene, attracting talent from near and far,” said Allan Kidd, President of the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918). “We encourage artists of all backgrounds to apply and join us in creating a memorable weekend filled with creativity, inspiration, and community spirit.”

Exhibitors can submit their applications online at www.ArtintheParkwindsor.com. The deadline for applications is February 28th, and selected artists will be notified by March 30th.