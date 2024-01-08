Proposed 2024 City Of Windsor Budget Released

The proposed 2024 budget for the City of Windsor has been released by Mayor Drew Dickens.

This years budget is different and follows the Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022, which granted special powers and duties to heads of council, the annual municipal budget is required to be tabled before February 1st each year.

Dilkens budget includes a 3.93% municipal tax levy increase down from last year’s 4.48% increase.

Of the proposed 3.93% increase, just 0.18% of the operating budget is discretionary spending, and the remainder comprises contractual obligations and inflationary pressures. The proposed budget continues to pay down legacy debt, increase reserves and invest in growth and affordable housing. When compared to the average tax levy increases reported by local municipalities and the province for cities of a similar size, the proposed tax levy is lower.

As part of the 2024 proposed budget, Dilkens proposes a $1.9 billion 10-year capital budget that will sustain the City’s sharp growth trajectory. This includes $206,895,000 in capital investments for 2024, which represents a 24% increase in annual capital spending from 2016 to present. Contemplated in the overall investments for 2024 are:

$569 million for roads;

$471 million for sewers; and

$183 million for parks and recreation.

Pursuant to the new provincial legislation, City Council has 30 days to propose amendments to the 2024 proposed budget. The public and City Council will have two weeks to review the budget. Council will then hear from delegations on January 22, 2024. At the conclusion of that meeting, Council will decide on the frequency of subsequent deliberations on the budget up to February 6, 2024.

As part of the overall process this year, each member of City Council was consulted on a one-on-one basis and granted the ability to comment and make suggestions for amendments. As a result of those consultations and work undertaken to date, the proposed tax levy makes Windsor one of the most affordable cities of its size in Ontario.

You can read the budget here.