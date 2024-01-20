Leamington Announces Mill St. Market Dates

The Mill St. Market will return for four nights this summer.

This vibrant and family-friendly street festival, which is known for its unique blend of local culture, arts, and culinary delights, is set to take place on Mill Street West, transforming it into a bustling pedestrian-only zone in the heart of uptown Leamington.

It will take place on Friday, June 7th, Friday, July 12th, Friday, August 9th, and Friday, September 13th, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

The application portal for vendors and volunteers to participate in the Mill St. Market is now open and can be found at leamingtonartscentre.com/mill-st-market.