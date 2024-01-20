CloudyNow
-7 °C
20 °F
Periods Of SnowMon
-3 °C
27 °F		Periods Of Snow Or RainTue
1 °C
34 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
5 °C
41 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Leamington Announces Mill St. Market Dates

Saturday January 20th, 2024, 10:00am

Leamington
0
0

The Mill St. Market will return for four nights this summer.

This vibrant and family-friendly street festival, which is known for its unique blend of local culture, arts, and culinary delights, is set to take place on Mill Street West, transforming it into a bustling pedestrian-only zone in the heart of uptown Leamington.

It will take place on Friday, June 7th, Friday, July 12th, Friday, August 9th, and Friday, September 13th, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

The application portal for vendors and volunteers to participate in the Mill St. Market is now open and can be found at leamingtonartscentre.com/mill-st-market.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message