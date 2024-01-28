CloudyNow
LaSalle Police Launches Rules Of The Road Trivia Contest

Sunday January 28th, 2024, 11:24am

LaSalle
The LaSalle Police Service has launched a new Rules of the Road Trivia Contest aimed at fostering a safer and more informed community.

The Trivia Contest allows residents to gauge their knowledge of traffic laws and regulations. The survey should take approximately 2 minutes to complete and consists of 10 multiple-choice and true-or-false questions. Participants will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a LaSalle Police Service thermal tumbler and thermos combo.

After the contest, the LaSalle Police Service will publish the overall percentage of correct and incorrect responses and the correct answers to the question.

You can find the contest here.

