Lakeshore Draft Budget Available On New interactive Budget App

The Municipality of Lakeshore’s draft 2024 Budget will be presented to Council at the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, January 30th, but residents and local stakeholders can explore the 2024 Budget, available now, online using the new digital and interactive Lakeshore Budget application.

The application features interactive tables and charts and lets users explore Lakeshore’s budget centres.

“This year, we are excited to launch Lakeshore’s first digital and fully interactive Budget experience, which will improve how users explore the 2024 Budget,” said Justin Rousseau, Lakeshore’s Corporate Leader – Chief Financial Officer.

The draft Budget notes the ongoing impacts of inflation and delays to the update of property assessment values. Proposed tax, water and wastewater rate increases would have an average monthly impact of $15.66 for property owners.

“Despite the proposed increase, Lakeshore would continue to have Essex County’s lowest tax rate and be one of the region’s most affordable municipalities to live in,” Rousseau added.

“Council and I are committed to striking the delicate balance between improving service delivery and investing in critical infrastructure projects while minimizing the impact on our ratepayers,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Recognizing the importance of each dollar, we pledge to use your taxes as efficiently and effectively as possible. My Council colleagues and I look forward to the constructive deliberations happening in mid-February.

Council will meet to discuss the 2024 Budget on February 15th and 16th.

You can find the budget here.