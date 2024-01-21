Homicide In Belle River

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide in the Belle River area.

Police say that just before 10:30am on January 20th, 2024, they responded to an incident at an address on Faleria Street. One individual was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased by the coroner.

One person is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

The OPP, with the assistance of the LaSalle Police Service, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Centre of Forensic Sciences, are all investigating.

Residents in the area of Orford Street in LaSalle and Faleria Street in Belle River should expect to see an increased police presence. There is no threat to public safety.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

