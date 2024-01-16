Mostly CloudyNow
Homelessness Hub Opens Overnight Warming Centre In Leamington

Tuesday January 16th, 2024, 5:35pm

County of Essex Photo

The Essex County Homelessness Hub in Leamington is opening its doors for those who need a warm place to go at night.

The drop-in centre located at 215 Talbot Street East in the South Essex Community Council  building is now open from 10:00pm to 9:00am, seven days a week as a warming centre for Essex County residents experiencing homelessness.

Staff are at the Homlessness Hub during the night hours to provide support. Light snacks and drinks are also available. Those who require transportation to get to the Homelessness Hub should call 519-326-8629, ext. 395. Transportation can be provided from anywhere in Essex County.

The overnight warming centre is expected to be open until April 1st, 2024.

