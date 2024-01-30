CloudyNow
Health Unit Not Moving To The University Of Windsor

Tuesday January 30th, 2024, 2:13pm

Local News
0
0

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has announced that they will not proceed with a proposed partnership involving a planned relocation to the University of Windsor.

The University and WECHU entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in 2022 to develop co-location and joint programming opportunities. A key component involved retrofitting UWindsor’s Residence Hall West building for use by WECHU, with occupancy planned for 2024/2025.

The Health Unit says budget constraints are the reason behind the decision.

“Faced with a challenging fiscal situation, our priority must be the ongoing public health programming and services that are essential to the Windsor-Essex community,” said Dr. Ken Blanchette, CEO of WECHU. “Going forward, we are committed to continuing to provide the critical public health services that our region depends on. We remain optimistic about our working relationship with UW, advancing public health initiatives in the Windsor-Essex region, while finding new opportunities for collaboration in the future.”

The University says they are working on other initiatives aimed at the redevelopment of Residence Hall West; proposals to the Board of Governors are underway.

Dr. Shanthi Johnson, UWindsor’s Vice President of research and Innovation, said the University remains committed to strong and impactful public health research and collaborations. “Public health is not only a focus and priority for the University but also a critical regional need,” she said.

