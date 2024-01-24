NEWS >
Light RainNow
2 °C
35 °F
Chance Of DrizzleThu
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
7 °C
45 °F		CloudySat
6 °C
43 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

“Flushable” Wipes Causing Problems In Area Sewers City Says

Wednesday January 24th, 2024, 11:08am

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor’s Public Works Department is urging the public to exercise caution when using and disposing of “flushable” wipes. The city says that while these products are marketed as safe for flushing, they can pose significant challenges to sewage systems and the environment.

Recent studies have shown that “flushable” wipes do not break down as easily as traditional toilet paper, leading to clogs and blockages in plumbing and sewer systems. This can result in back-ups, costly repairs and environmental damage.

Residents are being urged to dispose of wipes properly in waste bins rather than flushing them down the toilet.

“We want to empower individuals to make environmentally conscious choices. By refraining from flushing wipes, we can collectively contribute to the well-being of our communities and protect the environment,” said Karina Richters, the City’s Supervisor of Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message