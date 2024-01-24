“Flushable” Wipes Causing Problems In Area Sewers City Says

The City of Windsor’s Public Works Department is urging the public to exercise caution when using and disposing of “flushable” wipes. The city says that while these products are marketed as safe for flushing, they can pose significant challenges to sewage systems and the environment.

Recent studies have shown that “flushable” wipes do not break down as easily as traditional toilet paper, leading to clogs and blockages in plumbing and sewer systems. This can result in back-ups, costly repairs and environmental damage.

Residents are being urged to dispose of wipes properly in waste bins rather than flushing them down the toilet.

“We want to empower individuals to make environmentally conscious choices. By refraining from flushing wipes, we can collectively contribute to the well-being of our communities and protect the environment,” said Karina Richters, the City’s Supervisor of Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change.