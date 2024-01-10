Active Investigation At Black Oak Heritage Park
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 10th, 2024, 12:52pm
The Windsor Police Service is conducting an active investigation at Black Oak Heritage Park, located in the area of Broadway Street and Ojibway Parkway.
Police said Thursday that it is in relation to the disappearance of Scott Kersey.
There is no entry into the park at this time.
