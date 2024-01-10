CloudyNow
Active Investigation At Black Oak Heritage Park

Wednesday January 10th, 2024, 12:52pm

The Windsor Police Service is conducting an active investigation at Black Oak Heritage Park, located in the area of Broadway Street and Ojibway Parkway.

Police said Thursday that it is in relation to the disappearance of Scott Kersey.

There is no entry into the park at this time.

