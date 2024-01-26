NEWS >
400 City Hall Square To Open For Business

Friday January 26th, 2024, 8:48am

City News
0
0

400 City Hall Square East is open again as power has been successfully restored.

Crews restored power to the building late Thursday without incident, and all systems are up and running as normal.

City staff will be back in office, including the Provincial Offences (POA) courts; and building tenants Service Ontario and Service Canada are expected to open at their regular times.

A power outage occurred early Tuesday morning cutting power to both 350 and 400 City Hall Square. 350 City Hall Square West was back online Wednesday, followed by the 400 building on Thursday.

