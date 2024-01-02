NEWS >
Now
0 °C
°F
Periods Of SnowThu
-4 °C
25 °F		Periods Of SnowFri
-4 °C
25 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
-6 °C
21 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

2-Way Stop Installed At Intersection While Traffic Lights Down

Tuesday January 16th, 2024, 4:23pm

City News
0
0

The traffic signals at Darfield Road and McHugh Street are under repair after being knocked down in an accident on Monday. Repairs are expected to take approximately ten days, and as a result, the intersection will be controlled with a two-way stop on Darfield temporarily.

The city says it is recommended that drivers choose an alternate route to cross McHugh Street during this time, as turning on McHugh may be difficult.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message