2-Way Stop Installed At Intersection While Traffic Lights Down

The traffic signals at Darfield Road and McHugh Street are under repair after being knocked down in an accident on Monday. Repairs are expected to take approximately ten days, and as a result, the intersection will be controlled with a two-way stop on Darfield temporarily.

The city says it is recommended that drivers choose an alternate route to cross McHugh Street during this time, as turning on McHugh may be difficult.