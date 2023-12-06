WEATHER: Wednesday December 6th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday December 6th, 2023, 6:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday December 6th, 2023.
Increasing cloudiness early in the morning.
Wind up to 15 km/h.
High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.
