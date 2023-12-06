CloudyNow
4 °C
38 °F
Mainly CloudyThu
7 °C
45 °F		CloudyFri
9 °C
48 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
9 °C
48 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Wednesday December 6th, 2023

Wednesday December 6th, 2023, 6:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday December 6th, 2023.

Increasing cloudiness early in the morning.

Wind up to 15 km/h.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message