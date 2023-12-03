Light RainNow
4 °C
39 °F
Periods Of RainSun
7 °C
45 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesMon
3 °C
37 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesTue
3 °C
37 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Sunday December 3rd, 2023

Sunday December 3rd, 2023, 6:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Sunday December 3rd, 2023.

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning.

Periods of rain beginning this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind east 20 km/h becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon.

High 7.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message