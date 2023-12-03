WEATHER: Sunday December 3rd, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday December 3rd, 2023, 6:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday December 3rd, 2023.
Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning.
Periods of rain beginning this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind east 20 km/h becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon.
High 7.
