UWindsor To Hold Event In Honour Of National Day Of Remembrance

Tuesday December 5th, 2023, 10:24am

The University of Windsor campus community will gather Wednesday, December 6th to commemorate the 14 women killed in the 1989 massacre at École Polytechnique in Montreal.

A ceremony reflecting on the fight against gender-based violence will begin at noon at the Memorial of Hope located between Dillon and Essex halls.

