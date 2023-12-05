UWindsor To Hold Event In Honour Of National Day Of Remembrance
The University of Windsor campus community will gather Wednesday, December 6th to commemorate the 14 women killed in the 1989 massacre at École Polytechnique in Montreal.
A ceremony reflecting on the fight against gender-based violence will begin at noon at the Memorial of Hope located between Dillon and Essex halls.
