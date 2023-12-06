NEWS >
CloudyNow
2 °C
35 °F
Mainly CloudyThu
7 °C
45 °F		CloudyFri
9 °C
48 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
9 °C
48 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Traffic Light Replacement At Highway 3 And Cabana Road West Scheduled For Thursday

Wednesday December 6th, 2023, 9:00am

City News
0
0


Traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 3 and Cabana Road will be shut down while new signals are installed on Thursday.

Windsor Police Service will be on site to direct traffic during the temporary outage.

Work will start at 7:00am to 5:00pm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message