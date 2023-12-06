Traffic Light Replacement At Highway 3 And Cabana Road West Scheduled For Thursday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday December 6th, 2023, 9:00am
Traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 3 and Cabana Road will be shut down while new signals are installed on Thursday.
Windsor Police Service will be on site to direct traffic during the temporary outage.
Work will start at 7:00am to 5:00pm.
